Tyson Foods, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

FAQ

When will Tyson Foods release its Q3 2025 financial results?

Tyson Foods will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025.

How can I listen to Tyson Foods' conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by joining the webcast on the Tyson Investor Relations website or by dialing in.

Where can I find the webcast link for the conference call?

The webcast link for the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call and the accompanying slides will be available on the Investor Relations website after the event.

What is the purpose of Tyson Foods?

Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and sustainably.

$TSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$TSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release



SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will release third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.









Webcast









A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at



http://ir.tyson.com



.









Audio Only









Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:





Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795





International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589





Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.









Webcast and Audio Replay









For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at



http://ir.tyson.com



. A telephone replay will also be available until Thursday, September 4, 2025, at:





US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529





International Toll: 1-412-317-0088





Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658





Replay Access Code: 4590866







About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit



www.tysonfoods.com.











Media Contact: Laura Burns,



TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com







Investor Contact: Sean Cornett,



IR@tyson.com







Category: IR





Source: Tyson Foods



