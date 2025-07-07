Tyson Foods, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Tyson Foods will announce Q3 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 9 a.m. ET.
Tyson Foods, Inc. will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with a concurrent conference call and webcast starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release and additional materials will be released prior to the market opening on that day. Interested parties can access the live webcast through the Tyson Investor Relations website or join the audio-only version via a designated phone number. For those unable to attend the live event, a replay of the webcast and a telephone replay will be available until September 4, 2025.
- Tyson Foods will be releasing its third quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.
- The scheduled conference call and webcast provide direct communication between management and investors, enhancing stakeholder engagement.
- Availability of replay options for the webcast and audio ensures accessibility for investors who cannot attend the live presentation, promoting inclusiveness.
- None
$TSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,049,367 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,580,108
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,949,521 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,208,935
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,518,416 shares (+776.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,700,124
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,376,113 shares (+176.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,619,770
- DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 1,598,896 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,025,553
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,597,272 shares (+4207.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,921,926
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,271,750 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,150,367
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TSN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSN forecast page.
$TSN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025
Full Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will release third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.
Webcast
A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at
http://ir.tyson.com
.
Audio Only
Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:
Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795
International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589
Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.
Webcast and Audio Replay
For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at
http://ir.tyson.com
. A telephone replay will also be available until Thursday, September 4, 2025, at:
US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 4590866
About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit
www.tysonfoods.com.
Media Contact: Laura Burns,
TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com
Investor Contact: Sean Cornett,
IR@tyson.com
Category: IR
Source: Tyson Foods
