Tyson Foods Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $61 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $13.884 billion from $13.353 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $13.884 Bln vs. $13.353 Bln last year.

