Tyson Foods Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $13.074 billion from $13.072 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $13.074 Bln vs. $13.072 Bln last year.

