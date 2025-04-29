Tyson Foods, Inc. to Participate in 20th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 14, 2025

Tyson Foods will participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 14, 2025, with a live webcast.

Tyson Foods, Inc. announced its participation in the 20th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 14, 2025, in New York City. The company’s president and CEO, Donnie King, along with CFO Curt Calaway, will engage in a fireside chat scheduled for approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be accessible via a live webcast. Interested parties can find the webcast link and additional details on Tyson's investor relations website. Founded in 1935, Tyson Foods is a leading global food company known for its diverse range of protein products and commitment to delivering high-quality food sustainably and affordably. The company is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, and employed around 138,000 team members as of September 2024.

Tyson Foods will showcase its leadership and industry presence by participating in the 20th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.



The participation of key executives, including CEO Donnie King and CFO Curt Calaway, highlights the company's commitment to investor engagement and transparency.



The live webcast of the fireside chat allows for broader access to company insights, promoting transparency and investor relations.



Tyson Foods reaffirms its status as a recognized leader in protein with a long-standing legacy and a diverse portfolio of well-known brands.

When is the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference?

The conference is scheduled for May 14, 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Who will represent Tyson Foods at the conference?

Donnie King, president & CEO, and Curt Calaway, CFO will participate in the fireside chat.

How can I access the conference webcast?

You can access the live webcast and replay on Tyson Foods' investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

What is the purpose of Tyson Foods?

Tyson Foods aims to feed the world like family, providing high-quality food safely and sustainably.

How many employees does Tyson Foods have?

As of September 28, 2024, Tyson Foods employed approximately 138,000 team members.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 20th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 14, 2025 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and Curt Calaway, CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live webcast. The webcast link, replay, and other information can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.tyson.com



About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit



Media Contact: Laura Burns,



TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com







Investor Contact: Sean Cornett,



IR@tyson.com







Source: Tyson Foods



