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Tyson Foods Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

August 03, 2026 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $13.868 billion from $13.884 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $13.868 Bln vs. $13.884 Bln last year.

We expect sales to be up 2.5% to 3.5% in fiscal 2026 as compared to fiscal 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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