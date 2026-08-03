Tyson Foods Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $13.868 billion from $13.884 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $13.868 Bln vs. $13.884 Bln last year.

We expect sales to be up 2.5% to 3.5% in fiscal 2026 as compared to fiscal 2025.

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