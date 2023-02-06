Markets
TSN

Tyson Foods Falls 6% On Earnings Decline, Below Estimates

February 06, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) are falling more than 5% Monday morning after the company's first-quarter results missed analysts' view.

Profit in the first quarter declined to $316 million or $0.88 per share from $1.121 billion or $3.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago, due primarily to higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.85 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.36 per share.

Quarterly sales, however, increased to $13.26 billion from $12.933 billion last year. Analysts were expecting sales of $13.52 billion.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects sales to be in the range of $55 billion to $57 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $55.13 billion.

TSN, currently at $60.17, has traded in the range of $59.38-$100.72 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.