Tyson Foods expects sales volume to fall in second half of 2020

Uday Sampath Reuters
Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday it expects meat sales volume to fall in the second half of this year, as restaurants are being forced to operate at a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest U.S. meat processor's sales rose to $10.89 billion from $10.44 billion, in the second quarter ended March 28.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $364 million, or $1 per share, from $426 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

