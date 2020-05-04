Tyson Foods expects sales volume to fall in second half of 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Monday it expects meat sales volume to fall in the second half of this year, as restaurants are being forced to operate at a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest U.S. meat processor's sales rose to $10.89 billion from $10.44 billion, in the second quarter ended March 28.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $364 million, or $1 per share, from $426 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.