Tyson Foods Expands Health Staff; Creates Chief Medical Officer Position

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) said the company is launching a new monitoring program to combat COVID-19. It involves weekly testing of team members at the company's facilities to monitor for the presence of the virus. The company has created a chief medical officer position and plans to add almost 200 nurses and administrative support personnel.

Already having tested nearly a third of the company's workforce, Tyson Foods plans to test thousands of workers every week across all of its facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.