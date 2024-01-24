News & Insights

Tyson Foods drops CVS for a startup pharmacy benefit manager - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 24, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods TSN.N has dropped CVS Health's CVS.N Caremark as its pharmacy benefit manager and replaced it with a startup called Rightway to lower its spending on employee drug benefits, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

This comes after non-profit insurer Blue Shield of California said in August that it plans to stop using most of CVS Health's pharmacy benefit management services and work with others, including Amazon.com AMZN.O and Mark Cuban's drug firm.

Lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission have been investigating the role of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in rising healthcare costs.

PBMs act as middlemen and negotiate rebates and fees with drug manufacturers, create lists of medications that are covered by insurance, and reimburse pharmacies for patients' prescriptions.

In December, CVS had said that it would simplify the structure through which its pharmacies get reimbursed for drugs, in a push for more transparency.

CVS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shweta Agarwal)

