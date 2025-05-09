Tyson Foods Declares Quarterly Dividends for Class A and Class B Common Stock

Tyson Foods announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 for Class A and $0.45 for Class B shares.

Tyson Foods' Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for Class A common stock and $0.45 for Class B common stock, set to be paid on September 12, 2025, to shareholders on record by August 29, 2025. Established in 1935, Tyson Foods is a leading global food company focused on protein production, with a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. The company, headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, employs around 138,000 people and offers a diverse range of well-known brands.

Potential Positives

Tyson Foods declared a quarterly dividend, highlighting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend amounts of $0.50 for Class A and $0.45 for Class B common stock indicate the company's strong financial position.

The scheduled payment date of September 12, 2025, provides clear communication to investors about upcoming returns.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a quarterly dividend may signal that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investment in growth or innovation.



There is no additional context provided on the company's financial performance or outlook, which may raise concerns among investors about its stability or future potential.



Declining dividends or maintaining them at a low level could be interpreted as a sign of financial challenges or reduced profitability, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Tyson Foods?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A and $0.45 on Class B common stock.

When will Tyson Foods' dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

Who founded Tyson Foods and when?

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and has grown under four generations of family leadership.

What brands are owned by Tyson Foods?

Tyson Foods' portfolio includes brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, and Aidells®.

How many team members does Tyson Foods employ?

As of September 28, 2024, Tyson Foods employed approximately 138,000 team members.

$TSN Insider Trading Activity

$TSN insiders have traded $TSN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NOEL W WHITE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 201,057 shares for an estimated $12,843,510 .

. JOHN H TYSON (Chairman of the Board) sold 185,394 shares for an estimated $11,822,575

WES MORRIS (Group President Poultry) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,863 shares for an estimated $3,051,502 .

. ADAM S. DECKINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $680,376

$TSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

$TSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Benjamin Theuer from Barclays set a target price of $76.0 on 11/12/2024

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on May 8, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.







About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 28, 2024. Visit



www.tysonfoods.com



.





Media Contact: Laura Burns, TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com





Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, IR@tyson.com





Category: IR





Source: Tyson Foods



