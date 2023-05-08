News & Insights

Tyson Foods cuts 2023 sales forecast as demand slows

May 08, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N trimmed its full-year revenue forecast on Monday, in a sign that price hikes and stubbornly high inflation are discouraging consumers from spending on its products.

The U.S. meatpacker now expects fiscal 2023 sales between $53 billion and $54 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $55 billion to $57 billion.

