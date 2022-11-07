US Markets
Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

November 07, 2022 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by Caroline Stauffer and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods TSN.N Chief Financial Officer John Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication on Sunday, according to a police report.

A college-aged female was alarmed to have found Tyson, 32, in her house uninvited, according to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police report.

John Tyson, great-grandson of the company's founder, was named CFO in September. Shares of the largest U.S. meat producer were down 1.3% on Monday.

The police report cited "Tyson's unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers."

The company said in a statement it was aware of the incident and called it a personal matter. John Tyson could not immediately be reached for comment. He is summoned to court on Dec. 1, according to the police report.

