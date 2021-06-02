Tyson Foods CEO steps down, operating chief Donnie King takes helm

June 2 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks is leaving the company due to personal reasons and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Donnie King.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

