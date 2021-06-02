US Markets
Tyson Foods CEO steps down, operating chief Donnie King takes helm

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adam Shrimplin

June 2 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks is leaving the company due to personal reasons and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Donnie King.

