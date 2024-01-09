News & Insights

Tyson Foods, Cargill idle US beef plants due to snowstorm

Credit: REUTERS/ADAM SHRIMPLIN

January 09, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods TSN.Nand Cargill CARG.UL said on Tuesday it suspended operations at beef processing plants in Kansas due to a massive snowstorm, disrupting U.S. meat production.

Cargill, a major producer of ground beef, said its plant in Dodge City, Kansas, shut due to snow, cold and a loss of power. The plant will re-open once power returns, the company said.

Tyson said it canceled both shifts at its sprawling beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas, after allowing some workers the option of "sheltering in place" at the slaugherhouse on Monday night.

Blizzard conditions stranded dozens of cars on Kansas roads near the beef plants on Monday, officials said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
