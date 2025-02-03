Tyson Foods Boosts FY25 Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) now expects sales for the full-year 2025 to be flat to up 1 percent from fiscal 2024 sales of $53.31 billion, implying sales between $53.31 billion and $53.84 billion. Previously, the company expected sales to be between down 1 percent and flat from fiscal 2024.

On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $53.62 billion for the year.

The company also continues to expect capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.