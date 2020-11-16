US Markets
Tyson Foods beats sales estimates on strong pork, beef demand

Tyson Foods Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. meat producers have seen sales volume recover after COVID-19-triggered temporary plants closures, boosted by strong demand from food retailers and an uptick in sales at several restaurant chains in recent weeks.

Tyson's sales rose to $11.46 billion from $10.88 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3. Analysts on average had expected sales of $11.01 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $692 million, or $1.90 per share, from $369 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

