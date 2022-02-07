US Markets
Tyson Foods beats revenue estimates on higher meat prices

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by higher prices for its products.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company's sales rose 23.6% to $12.93 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of $12.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

