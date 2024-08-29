News & Insights

Tyson Foods Appoints Curt Calaway As CFO

August 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced that it has appointed Curt Calaway as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Calaway has been with the company since 2006, most recently serving as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Calaway brings nearly 30 years of experience in finance, audit, and accounting. Before becoming interim CFO, he was the CFO of Tyson Foods' Prepared Foods Business Unit, overseeing Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, managing Investor Relations, Treasury, Corporate Finance, Financial Planning & Accounting, M&A, Corporate Development, and Supply Chain Finance. Throughout his 18-year tenure with the company, Calaway has held various leadership roles, including Controller, Chief Accounting Officer, and Vice President of Audit and Compliance.

Calaway succeeds John Tyson. John remains with the company but is currently on health-related leave.

