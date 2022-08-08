Tyson Foods Affirms FY22 Sales Outlook As Q2 Net Profit Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday that its second-quarter net Income attributable to the company edged up $750 million or $2.07 per share from $749 million or $2.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.94 per share, compared to $2.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales for the quarter increased to $13.50 billion from $12.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company continues to projects sale in a range of $52 billion to $54 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $52.80 billion for the year.

