Tyson: Kansas Beef Complex In Final Stages Of Reconstruction - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork division of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), said the reconstruction of the Kansas beef complex is near completion. The company said efforts to resume harvest operations will begin the first week of December, with intentions to be fully operational by the first week of January.

Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats, said: "Our team is ready to begin the process of ramping back up, recognizing that there will be testing and adjustments over the first few weeks to ensure equipment functionality while maintaining our commitment to team member safety and food safety."

Tyson Fresh Meats plans to resume receiving cattle at the Holcomb facility the first week of December.

