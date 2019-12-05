Tyro shares rise 37% in Australian market debut

Scott Murdoch Reuters
TYRO Payments shares rocketed 37% in the company's debut on the Australian Securities Exchange after raising A$287 million ($194.76 million) from investors.

The company, which sells EFTPOS machines and payment services via a digital app to businesses, earlier this week priced its shares at A$2.75 each - at the top of the range given to investors during the institutional bookbuild.

The shares opened trade at midday Friday at A$3.30, up 20% from the issue price, before gaining further ground to A$3.43, up 37.2%.

