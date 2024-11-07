Tyro Payments Update: Director Aliza Knox Increases Shareholding

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interests as Aliza Knox acquires an additional 12,620 ordinary shares, increasing her direct holdings in the company. This acquisition, valued at $9,800.45, reflects ongoing confidence in Tyro’s growth potential and commitment to its innovative payment solutions for over 71,000 merchants across Australia.

