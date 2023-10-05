Tyro Payments (TYR) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 1.67

The average one-year price target for Tyro Payments (TYR) has been revised to 1.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 1.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.41% from the latest reported closing price of 1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyro Payments. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYR is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 23,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,395K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,870K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 2.04% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 2,855K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,617K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,352K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 15.08% over the last quarter.

