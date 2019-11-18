US Markets

Tyro Payments seeks to raise up to $173 mln in Australia IPO

Contributor
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Tyro Payments filed a prospectus on Monday for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$252.7 million ($173.23 million).

Adds details on IPO, background

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments filed a prospectus on Monday for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$252.7 million ($173.23 million).

Tyro's plan comes even as six listings have been aborted in October alone, highlighting a tough Australian IPO market as investors demand lower prices to protect against the possibility of post-float losses.

The payments services provider has set an indicative price range of A$2.50 to A$2.75 per share, according to the prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

At the top end of that range, Tyro would have a market capitalisation of up to A$1.36 billion. The retail offer will open on Nov. 26, and trading is set to begin on Dec. 6.

Last month, Reuters reported Tyro's plans to list and that it was seeking a valuation of more than A$1.5 billion.

Sydney-based Tyro competes with payments companies such as San Francisco based Square Inc SQ.N.

It reported a loss of A$18.68 million in the year ended June 2019, and expects to report its fourth straight annual loss in fiscal 2020, according to Tyro's prospectus.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular