Tyro Payments seeks to raise up to $173 mln in Australia IPO

Contributor
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Published

Australia's Tyro Payments filed a prospectus on Monday for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$252.7 million ($173.23 million).

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments filed a prospectus on Monday for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$252.7 million ($173.23 million).

The payments services provider has set an indicative price range of A$2.50 to A$2.75 per share, according to the prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Reuters had reported the company's plan to list in Australia in October.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More