Tyro Payments Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

November 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,213,542 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not intended for public trading on the ASX, were issued on October 29, 2024. This move is seen as a strategic effort to enhance employee engagement and align staff interests with company performance.

