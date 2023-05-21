Tyro Payments ends buyout discussions with Potentia after rejecting A$875 million bid

May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments TYR.AX said on Monday it has ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.

