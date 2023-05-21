News & Insights

Tyro Payments ends buyout discussions with Potentia after rejecting A$875 million bid

May 21, 2023 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments TYR.AX said on Monday it has ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
