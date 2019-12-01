Tyro IPO to raise up to A$287.1 mln, bookbuild opens early - sources

TYRO Payments will raise up to $287.1 million in its initial public offering (IPO) which has been accelerated following an investor roadshow last week, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - TYRO Payments IPO-TYR.AX will raise up to $287.1 million in its initial public offering (IPO) which has been accelerated following an investor roadshow last week, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

A book message sent to investors, seen by Reuters, shows the IPO will sell 104.5 million to 109.1 million shares at a range of $2.50 to $2.75 per share.

Prospective investors were told that that book was already covered at the top of that price range.

