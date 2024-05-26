Tyranna Resources Reports High-Grade Lithium Find

News & Insights

Tyranna Resources Limited (AU:TYX) has released an update.

Tyranna Resources Limited has announced further promising results from its ongoing drilling program at the Muvero Prospect, with high-grade lithium, caesium, and tantalum deposits potentially extending to Muvero East. The company’s recent modifications to drilling protocols have yielded the highest grades of caesium and tantalum seen at the prospect to date. These findings contribute to the outlook of Muvero as a significant multi-element prospect within the Namibe Lithium Project.

