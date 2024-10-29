Tyranna Resources Explores Potential in African Lithium

Tyranna Resources Limited (AU:TYX) has released an update.

Tyranna Resources Limited has reported modest mineralization in its recent drilling program at the Muvero Prospect in Africa, with significant findings of lithium, caesium, and tantalum. The company has initiated diamond core drilling to explore spodumene pegmatites further and is actively evaluating other projects in Angola to expand its portfolio in demand-driven commodities. With cash reserves of $6.13 million and no debt, Tyranna is well-positioned for future exploration and development.

