$TYRA Earnings Preview: Recent $TYRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TYRA ($TYRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.

$TYRA Insider Trading Activity

$TYRA insiders have traded $TYRA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,220,681 shares for an estimated $19,836,066

NINA S KJELLSON has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 260,129 shares for an estimated $4,323,472 .

. TODD HARRIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,914,182 .

. ALAN FUHRMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $151,954

$TYRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $TYRA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TYRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TYRA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/11/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/19/2024

$TYRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TYRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Jason Zemansky from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $31.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Matt Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $33.0 on 09/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.