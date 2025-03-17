$TYRA Earnings Preview: Recent $TYRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TYRA ($TYRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.
$TYRA Insider Trading Activity
$TYRA insiders have traded $TYRA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,220,681 shares for an estimated $19,836,066
- NINA S KJELLSON has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 260,129 shares for an estimated $4,323,472.
- TODD HARRIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,914,182.
- ALAN FUHRMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $151,954
$TYRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $TYRA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,000,981 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,913,635
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 990,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,761,000
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 731,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,161,178
- BVF INC/IL removed 717,000 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,966,300
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 701,448 shares (+91.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,750,127
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 679,124 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,439,823
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 511,226 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,106,041
$TYRA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TYRA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/11/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/19/2024
$TYRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TYRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 11/11/2024
- Jason Zemansky from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $31.0 on 10/18/2024
- Matt Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $33.0 on 09/19/2024
