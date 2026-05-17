Tyra Biosciences Stock Has Soared 280% in a Year. One Fund Just Disclosed Buying More Shares

Key Points

HighVista increased its Tyra Biosciences holding by 96,218 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.11 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end position value rose by $4.11 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price changes.

This transaction represented a 0.86% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 131,304 shares valued at $5.03 million.

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On May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies disclosed a purchase of 96,218 shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA), estimated at $3.11 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 96,218 shares over the previous quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.11 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $4.11 million, a figure that includes both the additional shares acquired and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

HighVista’s move was a buy, making Tyra Biosciences 1.39% of its 13F AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: DBC: $30.61 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $12.61 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRAX: $8.48 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $7.58 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SYRE: $7.38 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Tyra Biosciences shares were priced at $36.51, up 280% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 250 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $36.51 Market capitalization $2.11 billion Net income (TTM) ($119.9 million) 1-year price change 280%

Company snapshot

Tyra Biosciences develops targeted therapies for cancer and rare diseases, with a lead candidate (TYRA-300) focused on FGFR3 inhibition in muscle invasive bladder cancer; additional pipeline programs address FGFR2-driven cholangiocarcinoma, FGFR3-related achondroplasia, RET kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers.

The firm operates a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through proprietary R&D and leveraging the SNAP platform for rapid molecular design; currently has no product revenue as of the latest reporting period.

It targets oncologists, healthcare providers, and patients affected by cancers and genetic disorders linked to fibroblast growth factor receptors, with a focus on addressing tumor resistance and improving patient outcomes.

Tyra Biosciences is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary SNAP platform to accelerate drug discovery and design, aiming to overcome resistance mechanisms in oncology. With a focused pipeline and a scalable research approach, Tyra seeks to establish a competitive edge in targeted oncology therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

Tyra shares have already surged roughly 280% over the past year, but HighVista’s decision to add exposure suggests some investors think the company’s upcoming clinical catalysts could justify even higher expectations.



The firm has spent the year aggressively advancing what management calls its “dabogratinib 3x3” strategy, pursuing potentially pivotal studies across three major indications tied to FGFR3 biology. It recently dosed the first patient in its SURF303 study for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, while additional Phase 2 data from bladder cancer and achondroplasia programs are expected later this year.



Meanwhile, the company ended the first quarter with about $383.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which management says should fund operations into the second half of 2028.



Ultimately, Tyra is increasingly transitioning from an early-stage platform story to a catalyst-driven clinical one, and if upcoming data continue to validate dabogratinib across multiple indications, investors could start viewing the company less like a speculative biotech and more like a future commercial oncology player.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.