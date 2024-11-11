Tyra Biosciences price target lowered to $30 from $32 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Mitchell Kapoor lowered the firm’s price target on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to $30 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says TYRA-300 data in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is track for the end of 2024.
