Tyra Biosciences price target lowered to $30 from $32 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Mitchell Kapoor lowered the firm’s price target on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to $30 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says TYRA-300 data in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is track for the end of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TYRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.