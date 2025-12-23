Tyra Biosciences Director Sells 247,000 Shares for $5 Million After 38% Rally

Key Points

Robert More reported the sale of 246,871 shares on Nov. 21 as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

The director still owns nearly 4 million shares, worth approximately $77.6 million.

The stock is up more than 80% year to date, but the company has yet to generate any revenue.

On Nov. 21, 2025, Robert J. More, Director of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA), executed an open-market sale of 246,871 shares; see the SEC Form 4 filing for details.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 246,871 Transaction value $5.0 million Post-transaction shares 3,833,425 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $77.6 million

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.352 billion Price (as of market close 11/21/25) $20.25 Net income (TTM) -$111.68 million 1-year price change 37.5%

Company snapshot

Develops targeted therapies for cancer and genetic diseases, with a lead candidate (TYRA-300) focused on FGFR3-driven muscle invasive bladder cancer and a pipeline addressing FGFR2-related intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, FGFR3-related achondroplasia, FGFR4-related cancers, and RET (REarranged during transfection kinase)-driven conditions.

Operates a preclinical-stage biotechnology model, leveraging proprietary SNAP platform technology to accelerate drug discovery and development; revenue generation is anticipated from future product approvals and commercialization.

Targets oncologists, healthcare providers, and patients affected by cancers and genetic disorders involving fibroblast growth factor receptor pathways.

Tyra Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology and rare genetic disease therapeutics, utilizing structure-based drug design to address resistance mechanisms in cancer treatment. The company's strategic focus on FGFR-driven diseases positions it to address unmet medical needs with differentiated small molecule therapies. Its proprietary SNAP platform enables rapid iteration and optimization, supporting a competitive edge in early-stage drug discovery.

Foolish take

Director Robert More's $5 million share sale in November was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and does not indicate any change in conviction in the part of the insider. More still retains nearly 4 million shares of the biotech company, in fact, valued at current prices around $77.6 million.

The stock is up more than 80% year to date as of Dec. 23, trouncing the S&P 500's impressive total return of 18.4% over the same period. It announced its third-quarter financial results in early November, before More's recent share transaction. In it, the company reported slightly higher research and development (R&D) and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses as well as a slightly higher net loss over the year-ago period.

In December, the company announced two new appointments to the management team: Bhavesh Ashar as Chief Operating Officer and Heather Faulds as Chief Regulatory Officer.

Wall Street analysts forecast significant upside potential for the stock, generally rating Tyra a moderate buy or buy. However, the biotech company is early-stage and doesn't generate any revenue, which makes it an inherently risky investment.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any investor, at prevailing market prices.

Director: A member of a company's board responsible for overseeing management and major decisions.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's securities by individuals with access to non-public, material information.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Administrative transaction: A securities transaction not involving a change in beneficial ownership, such as a grant or award.

Preclinical-stage: The phase of drug development before testing in humans, focused on laboratory and animal studies.

SNAP platform: Tyra Biosciences' proprietary technology for accelerating drug discovery and optimization.

FGFR: Fibroblast growth factor receptor, a protein involved in cell growth and implicated in certain cancers and genetic diseases.

RET (REarranged during transfection kinase): A gene that can drive cancer growth when mutated or abnormally activated.

Structure-based drug design: Creating new drugs by analyzing the three-dimensional structure of biological targets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



