Tyra Bioscience Shows Promise with TYRA-300 Results

Tyra Bioscience ( (TYRA) ) has provided an announcement.

Tyra Biosciences announced promising interim clinical results for TYRA-300 in metastatic urothelial cancer, with significant anti-tumor activity observed in patients receiving doses of 90 mg or higher. The treatment demonstrated a 100% disease control rate and favorable safety profile, showing potential as a novel therapy for FGFR3+ cancer patients. Investors can tune into a webcast on October 25, 2024, for more detailed insights into these findings.

