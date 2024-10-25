News & Insights

Stocks

Tyra Bioscience Shows Promise with TYRA-300 Results

October 25, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tyra Bioscience ( (TYRA) ) has provided an announcement.

Tyra Biosciences announced promising interim clinical results for TYRA-300 in metastatic urothelial cancer, with significant anti-tumor activity observed in patients receiving doses of 90 mg or higher. The treatment demonstrated a 100% disease control rate and favorable safety profile, showing potential as a novel therapy for FGFR3+ cancer patients. Investors can tune into a webcast on October 25, 2024, for more detailed insights into these findings.

For detailed information about TYRA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.