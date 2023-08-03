Typhoon Kanun kills two in Japan's Okinawa, injures at least 62

By Elaine Lies and Satoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Typhoon Khanun pounded Japan's southwestern Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures with heavy rain and gusty winds for a second straight day on Thursday, leaving two dead and moving so slowly its damaging impact could be prolonged.

Khanun, which means "jackfruit" in Thai, was heading slowly northwest in the East China Sea as of early afternoon, with sustained winds of 162 kph (100 mph) and gusts of up to 234 kph (145 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that they no longer forecast it to directly hit China.

At least 62 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, NHK added.

The storm is predicted to make a sudden, sharp turn to the east on Friday and start heading for Japan's main islands - a situation that a JMA official said was unusual.

"Turning to the east isn't that odd, but turning so suddenly and sharply is," he said, declining to give his name in accordance with agency policy.

He added that it was far too early to predict whether the Japanese capital of Tokyo might be affected, but that the smallest main island of Shikoku might be.

Despite record-breaking heat in Japan, which saw its hottest July since record-keeping began in 1898, sea water temperatures are so far normal, he said.

Power supply was down for about 6,550 households in the Amami islands in Kagoshima prefecture, north of Okinawa, as of 9 a.m. (0000 GMT), according to Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T. The tropical Amami chain is also likely to suffer prolonged rain.

Typhoon Khanun forced schools and businesses to shut in northern Taiwan on Thursday, with nearly 40 international flights being cancelled. The JMA official said the storm's impact there would depend on when it began turning to the east.

