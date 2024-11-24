Tymlez Group Ltd: Antanas Guoga Boosts Stake

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Tymlez Group Ltd. has seen a change in the substantial holding by Mr. Antanas Guoga, who increased his voting power from 5.99% to 6.99% with a purchase of over 2 million shares valued at $197,425. This development signals potential growing confidence in the company’s future prospects and could influence investor sentiment.

