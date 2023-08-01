Tyman (LSE:TYMN) Price Target Increased by 10.02% to 349.99

The average one-year price target for Tyman (LSE:TYMN) has been revised to 349.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.02% from the prior estimate of 318.11 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 323.20 to a high of 383.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.82% from the latest reported closing price of 313.00 / share.

Tyman Maintains 4.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyman. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYMN is 0.04%, a decrease of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 7,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,142K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,033K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 847K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 2.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 648K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 0.38% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 19.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

