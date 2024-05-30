Tyman CFO Exercises Shares Under LTIP

Tyman plc (GB:TYMN) has released an update.

Tyman plc’s Chief Financial Officer, Jason Ashton, has recently exercised options for 28,265 shares under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, selling 13,318 of them to cover taxes and costs. The transaction occurred on the London Stock Exchange, with shares sold at £3.66 each, resulting in a total sale of £48,677.81. The remaining shares are held to meet the company’s requirements, highlighting the ongoing commitment of executive leadership to Tyman’s future.

