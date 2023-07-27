Tyler's (TYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Expectations

Tyler Technologies TYL reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 and increased 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.88 per share.



Non-GAAP revenues increased 7.6% year over year to $504.3 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.7 million.



The robust year-over-year top-line growth was primarily driven by rise in subscription revenues. During the second quarter, software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 82% of the total new software contract value as the company continued to transform into a software-as-a-service model from its on-premise license-based model. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues increased 10.4%.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Tyler’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 11.2% year over year to $414.3 million and accounted for 82.2% of the total quarterly revenues.



TYL reported annualized recurring revenues on a non-GAAP basis of $1.66 billion, up 11.2% year over year.



Segment-wise, Maintenance revenues (accounting for 23.1% of total revenues) were $116.5 million, slightly down from $116.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Our model estimates for Maintenance revenues were pegged at $113.7 million.



Subscription revenues (59.1% of total revenues) grew 16.4% year over year to $297.8 million while our model estimate for the same was $289.6 million.



Software licenses and royalties (1.9% of total revenues) of $9.8 million decreased 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Our model predicted Software licenses and royalties sales to decline 37.1% to $9.4 million.



Professional Services revenues (13.2% of total revenues) amounted to $66.4 million, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for the same was pegged at $66.1 million.



Hardware and other revenues (2.7% of total revenues) climbed 51.6% from the year-ago quarter to $13.8 million. Our model estimate for Hardware and other revenues was pegged at $10.9 million.



The backlog at the quarter-end was $1.90 billion, up 2.8% year over year.



Bookings decreased 0.5% year over year at $559 million. Moreover, in the trailing 12 months, bookings fell 4.5% year over year to $1.95 billion.

Operating Details

Tyler’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 11.2% year over year to $238.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) to 47.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% year over year to $125.5 million.



Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $115.9 million and went up 4.8% year over year. However, the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 60 bps to 23%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Jun 30, 2023, Tyler’s cash and cash equivalents were $118.8 million compared with $130.8 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



The company used $19.2 million in cash from operational activities. Free cash flow was negative $33.2 million. With the rising interest rates, Tyler is focusing on utilizing its excess cash for debt reduction.

Guidance

For 2023, Tyler expects GAAP and non-GAAP revenues in the range of $1.940-$1.965 billion.



TYL estimates adjusted earnings guidance in the $7.60-$7.75 per share range. The company anticipates interest rate hikes, accelerated non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs associated with debt repayments.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of TYL have gained 9.1% over the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce CRM, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Meta Platforms META. While Salesforce and NVIDIA sport a Zacks Rank #1, Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 25.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.04 to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.66 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 155.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.83 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to $11.97 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have surged 76% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.