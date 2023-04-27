Tyler's (TYL) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Tyler Technologies TYL reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 per share but declined 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.90 per share.

Non-GAAP revenues increased 3.5% year over year to $471.9 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $473.7 million.

The robust year-over-year top-line growth was primarily driven by rise in subscription revenues. During the first quarter, software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 87% of the total new software contract value as the company continued to transform into a software-as-a-service model from its on-premise license-based model. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues increased 7.2%.

Quarterly Details

Tyler’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 9.1% year over year to $395.6 million and accounted for 83.8% of the total quarterly revenues.

TYL reported annualized recurring revenues on a non-GAAP basis of $1.58 billion, up 9.1% year over year. Subscription bookings in the first quarter added $17.1 million to annual recurring revenues.

Segment-wise, Maintenance revenues (accounting for 24.4% of total revenues) were $115.1 million, down from $117 million in the year-ago quarter.

Subscription revenues (59.4% of total revenues) grew 14.3% year over year to $280.5 million.

Software licenses and royalties (2.1% of total revenues) of $10.1 million decreased 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Professional Services revenues (12.9% of total revenues) amounted to $60.9 million, down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Hardware and other revenues (1.1% of total revenues) slumped 26.8% from the year-ago quarter to $5.2 million.

The backlog at the quarter-end was $1.85 billion, up 5.1% year over year.

Bookings increased 2.9% year over year at $431 million. Moreover, in the trailing 12 months, bookings increased 0.4% year over year to $1.96 billion.

Operating Details

Tyler’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 1.3% year over year to $215.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 45.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.6% year over year to $112.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $102.2 million, down 7.7% year over year. However, the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 260 bps to 21.7%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Mar 31, 2023, Tyler’s cash and cash equivalents were $130.8 million compared with $173.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

The company generated $74.7 million in cash from operational activities and $63.6 million of free cash flow. With the rising interest rates, Tyler is focusing on utilizing its excess cash for debt reduction.

Guidance

For 2023, Tyler expects GAAP and non-GAAP revenues in the range of $1.935-$1.970 billion.

TYL estimates adjusted earnings guidance to be in the $7.50-$7.65 per share range. The company anticipates interest rate hikes, accelerated non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs associated with debt repayments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.