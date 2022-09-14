Tyler's (TYL) Public Safety Suite Selected by Putnam County

Tyler Technologies TYL recently grabbed a contract from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in New York for its Enterprise Public Safety suite. However, the company didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The solution suite includes Tyler’s Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (“CAD”), Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Law Enforcement Mobile, Civil Process and Public Safety Analytics. The implementation of the aforementioned Enterprise Public Safety solutions will help the Sheriff’s Office increase efficiency and streamline communication.

Tyler’s Enterprise CAD solution will help Putnam County easily share critical, real-time information and data through CAD-to-CAD communication with its neighbor Dutchess County, which also uses the same solution. This will help the two counties accelerate and improve emergency response time and accuracy for fire and emergency medical services.

Tyler’s Enterprise Law Enforcement Records will allow the county to capture, process, analyze and act on the collected data. The company’s Public Safety Analytics tool will help the Sherriff’s Office analyze crime trends and patterns, enact tactics and use data to improve operations and efficiency.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

TYL has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding.

The accelerated digital transformation and a sustained focus on enhancing the product portfolio through innovation and acquisitions are driving Tyler’s overall financial performance. In the second quarter of 2022, the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 16% year over year to $468.7 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings improved 2.9% to $1.88 per share and beat the consensus mark of $1.83 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of TYL have decreased 32.2% year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and Monolithic Power MPWR. Clearfield and Silicon Laboratories each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Monolithic Power carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have soared 18.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36.1% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.

Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 38.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 34 cents northward to $3.49 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 95 cents north to $12.56 per share in the past 60 days.

MPWR's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. Shares of the company have decreased 14.4% YTD.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.