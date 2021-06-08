Tyler's (TYL) Acquisition of NIC Prompts View Raise for 2021
Tyler Technologies TYL recently raised its outlook for 2021, taking into account its strong year-to-date performance and benefits from the acquisition of NIC.
The company now expects adjusted revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.54 billion, up from the previously guided range of $1.119-$1.22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.21 billion, suggesting a 7.95% year-over-year growth.
Notably, from the date of the closure of the acquisition (Apr 21, 2021), NIC is likely to bring in $310-$315 million in sales, including $21 million of COVID-related one-time revenues from TourHealth and pandemic-led unemployment services.
Markedly, Tyler had previously projected the NIC acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share, EBITDA, recurring revenue mix and free cash flow per share in 2021.
Moreover, the non-GAAP earnings guidance is projected to be $6.65-$6.77 per share, up from the previous range of $5.65-$5.77. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.71 per share, suggesting a 3.44% year-over-year growth.
Capital expenditures of $40-$42 million and interest expenses of about $24 million are expected.
Markedly, in April this year, Tyler acquired NIC in an all-cash transaction worth $2.3 billion. The company funded the acquisition with a combination of approximately $700 million of cash on its balance sheet and a public offering of $1.6-billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes. The move reflected the company’s strategy to bank on the pandemic-induced shift to online services and electronic payments by governments.
