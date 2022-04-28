Tyler (TYL) Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Guidance Raise

Tyler Technologies’ TYL shares rallied 3.4% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the integrated software and technology services provider reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised the earnings guidance for full-year 2022.

Tyler’s first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line also improved by 32.9% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 54.7% year over year to $456.1 million from $294.8 million reported a year ago. The top line surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.3 million.

The robust year-over-year top-line growth was primarily driven by the post-acquisition contributions of NIC and the continuous recovery of market and sales activities to pre-pandemic levels. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues increased 12.8%.

Quarterly Details

Tyler’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 63.6% year over year to $362.5 million and accounted for 79.5% of the total quarterly revenues.

TYL reported annualized recurring revenues on a non-GAAP basis of $1.45 billion, up 63.6% year over year. Subscription bookings in the first quarter added $6 million to annual recurring revenues.

Segment-wise, maintenance revenues (accounting for 25.7% of total revenues) were $117 million, down from $119.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Subscription revenues (53.8% of total revenues) soared 139.5% year over year to $245.4 million.

Software licenses and royalties (3.6% of total revenues) of $16.5 million increased 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Software Services revenues (13.5% of total revenues) amounted to $61.5 million, up 29.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Appraisal services revenues (1.9% of total revenues) rose 31.8% from the prior-year quarter to $8.5 million.

Hardware and other revenues (1.3% of total revenues) jumped 70.5% from the year-ago quarter to $7.1 million.

The backlog at the quarter-end was $1.76 billion, up 13.8% year over year.

Bookings surged 70.1% year over year to $419 million due to the post-acquisition activities of NIC and the continuous rebound of market trends to pre-pandemic levels. Excluding NIC’s contributions, bookings increased 14.7% year over year. In the trailing 12 months, bookings increased 65% year over year to $1.9 billion. Excluding NIC contributions, bookings grew 21.7% to $1.4 billion.

Operating Details

Tyler’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 35.1% year over year to $212.4 million. However, the non-GAAP gross margin contracted by 670 basis points (bps) to 46.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.2% year over year to $119.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $110.8 million, up 40.5% year over year. However, the non-GAAP operating margin contracted by 250 bps to 24.3%.

Balance Sheet & Other Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2022, Tyler’s cash and cash equivalents were $243.3 million compared with $309.2 million on Dec 31, 2021.

The company generated $53.5 million in cash from operational activities and $41 million of free cash flow.

Guidance

Buoyed by the solid fourth-quarter performance, TYL raised its adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 to the range of $7.48-$7.64 per share from the $7.41-$7.58 per share band projected earlier.

The company also raised the lower end of the revenue guidance range. It now forecasts to generate GAAP and non-GAAP revenues in the range of $1.835-$1.870 billion, instead of the previous projection of the $1.83-$1.87 billion range.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

