Tyler (TYL) Transforms Wyoming State Parks' Booking Experience

Tyler Technologies TYL on Wednesday revealed that the revamped reservation platform for Wyoming State Parks is now live. Powered by Tyler’s recreation management software, the new site will accommodate bookings from visitors for numerous activities, including an RV hookup, tent camping or glamping.

The upgraded site promises a user-friendly interface, complete with interactive maps and detailed photos, to provide visitors with a comprehensive preview of their chosen camping experience. Additionally, the platform offers convenient text and email updates for reservation status and facilitates direct assistance through a dedicated call center.

Perfectly timed for spring break planning, Wyoming residents and non-residents can secure camping slots well in advance, with residents able to book up to 120 days ahead for a minimal fee of $4 and non-residents up to 113 days for $8. As an added incentive, annual day-use passes are currently discounted until Feb 15, priced at $42 for residents and $89 for non-residents.

Wyoming joins the ranks of states like Florida, selecting Tyler's recreation management software, lauding its two-decade legacy of advancing park technology and commitment to customer service. According to Stephanie Dillmon, the concessions & revenue manager of Wyoming State Parks, the integration of the previous software systems into a unified platform has simplified reservations while enhancing operational efficiency.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Public Sector Cloud Transition Aids Tyler’s Prospects

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

The public sector market in which Tyler operates is one of the largest in the United States, spanning approximately 3,000 counties, various public departments across 36,000 towns and cities and more than a thousand dozen schools across the country.

Within these diverse prospects lie numerous opportunities, including the deployment of IT services and solutions for property assessment, judicial functions, record-keeping, finance, road maintenance, law enforcement, public safety, healthcare, election administration and more. Government departments grapple with the challenge of retaining IT professionals who often seek more lucrative prospects elsewhere.

However, Tyler’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Additionally, many of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s customers are expected to face budget pressures in the near term due to a probable slowdown concern.

Other Stocks to Pick

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. While Zoom sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NVIDIA and Microsoft each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zoom’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $4.94 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 33.5%. Shares of ZM have risen 2.4% over the past year.

The consensus mark for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 12 cents to $12.29 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a whopping 268% increase from fiscal 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%. In the trailing 12 months, NVDA stock has surged 233.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents in the past 60 days to $11.13 per share, which calls for an increase of 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 13.5%. MSFT stock has returned 66.8% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.