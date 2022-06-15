Tyler (TYL) to Upgrade Fairfield Court & Public Safety Systems

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced grabbing two major contracts in Fairfield County, OH. The first is with the Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court and the second with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Under the contract with the Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court, Tyler will replace the court’s current case management system with its Enterprise Justice and Enterprise Supervision solutions, both powered by Odyssey. The implementation of these solutions will help the county court improve case management, streamline court processes and manage all supervision processes and pretrial services more efficiently.

Tyler disclosed that the aforementioned solutions would run on Amazon Web Services, which provide an on-demand cloud computing platform, thereby eliminating the need for courts to build and maintain local servers. Moreover, the solutions will improve the availability and uptime of products and enhance security and compliance.

Under its contract with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, TYL will provide several solutions from its Enterprise Public Safety suite, including Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Police, Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch and Fire Mobility and Enterprise Corrections.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

With Tyler’s integrated solutions, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office will be able to streamline work processes, thereby improving staff efficiency and productivity while enhancing community safety. These solutions will help Sheriff’s Office provide the accurate and secure information for dispatchers and first responders in the field and command its staff.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from the on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding its complementary product and service portfolios to fulfill the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements, which is helping it win new customers.

In the first quarter of 2022, TYL added 149 new subscription-based arrangements and 44 license contracts, accounting for a cumulative contact value worth $73.6 million.

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. However, it faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

Furthermore, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Moreover, inflation, rising oil prices and Fed’s hawkish monetary policy are raising concerns of a recession, which can result in lower spending by the public sector. This will eventually hurt Tyler’s sales growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON, Analog Devices ADI and MaxLinear MXL. While ON sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices and MaxLinear each carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised to $1.26 per share from $1.05 over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 18% to $4.91 per share in the past 60 days.

ON's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%. Shares of ON have plunged 16.6% year to date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.6% to $9.24 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 16.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $1.02 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear's earnings has moved north by 36 cents to $4.07 per share in the past 60 days.

MaxLinear's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. Shares of MXL have plunged 51.5% YTD.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.