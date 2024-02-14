Tyler (TYL) to Transform California State Park's Booking System

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL has inked an eight-year deal with the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) to revamp the state park reservation system using Tyler’s Outdoor Recreation solution. This collaboration builds upon their existing partnership since 2016, leveraging Tyler’s Recreation Management solution.

The new Outdoor Recreation solution will streamline reservation booking and transactions, aiming to enhance visitor experience and operational efficiency. By fall 2024, park visitors can expect a seamless user interface, with further enhancements planned for 2025.

With California State Parks boasting 280 park units and attracting 68 million annual visitors, Tyler’s expansion into the state underscores its commitment to providing innovative solutions for government agencies. This agreement not only reinforces Tyler’s presence in California but also underscores its dedication to promoting equitable access to outdoor recreation experiences.

Public Sector Cloud Migration

Tyler has been capitalizing on the public sector's shift toward cloud-based systems, abandoning outdated on-premise solutions. Continuously upgrading its core software applications and diversifying its product offerings, Tyler aligns with evolving customer demands and technological advancements.

Operating in a vast market comprising 3,000 counties, 36,000 municipalities and numerous schools nationwide, Tyler unlocks diverse opportunities. From property assessment to healthcare, government agencies seek IT solutions for various functions, facing challenges in retaining IT professionals amid competitive job markets.

However, Tyler faces hurdles like procurement delays and prolonged sales cycles amid economic uncertainties. Moreover, budget constraints may hinder short-term growth prospects for the company and its clientele.

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have soared 29.8% over the past year.

