Tyler (TYL) to Streamline Illinois Lake County's Public Safety

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has signed a contract with the Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium, Illinois, for providing a comprehensive suite of public safety solutions. Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium includes more than 50 law and fire agencies that are currently using public safety solutions from multiple vendors.

Tyler’s solutions will include its New World Enterprise CAD, mobile messaging, law enforcement records management, jail management, Brazos electronic citation, SoftCode civil process, and Socrata data and insights.

With Tyler’s integrated solutions, the Consortium (which is the third most populous county in Illinois with nearly 715,000 people), will be able to reduce its overall long-term costs of using public safety solutions from multiple vendors. The streamlined public safety system includes computer-aided dispatch, law enforcement records management, jail management, electronic citations, and data analytics.

The contract will not only improve efficiencies of the Consortium’s staff and safety for residents but also streamline dispatch response and information sharing. Tyler’s solution suite will offer faster emergency response, improved data sharing within an analytics platform, eliminating multiple platforms. The Consortium’s partner agencies will share better coordination with the streamlined public safety system.

Of late, Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.



In the first week of November, it collaborated with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to create a sophisticated new court system for the tribal government.

During third-quarter 2021, the company added 114 new subscription-based arrangements and converted 46 existing on-premises clients, accounting for approximately $56 million in total contract value.

Tyler has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients, and expand geographically. Investments and acquisitions are helping it stay ahead of the curve, and capitalize on new and exciting prospects.

In the third quarter, the company gained primarily from the post-acquisition contributions of NIC. Its non-GAAP revenues grew 61.1% year over year to $460.6 million. It recently completed the acquisitions of VendEngine, a fintech company, and Arx, a cloud-based software service provider.

