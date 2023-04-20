Tyler (TYL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Tyler Technologies TYL is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.73 per share, down approximately 9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.90. Our estimates for first-quarter earnings suggest a year-over-year decline of 10% to $1.71 per share.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $473.7 million, calling for a 3.9% increase from the year-ago quarter. Our estimates for first-quarter revenues of $473.8 million indicate a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

Tyler surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.9%.

In the last reported quarter, TYL’s non-GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8 cents. However, revenues of $452.2 million came almost in line with the consensus mark of $452.1 million.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Tyler’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding the complementary product and service portfolios to fulfill the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements.

In addition, the company’s closed acquisitions over the past 12 months are anticipated to have brought incremental revenues during the quarter under review. TYL bought three businesses in the last 12 months, namely US eDirect, Quatred and Rapid.

However, the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues might have disrupted Tyler’s business during the period in discussion. Inflationary pressures might have led public sector entities to delay procurement processes and lengthen sales cycles, which could have hurt Tyler’s revenues in the quarter under review. Also, higher employee healthcare expenses are expected to have clipped TYL’s operating margins during the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Skyworks Solutions SWKS, Garmin GRMN and Alphabet GOOGL have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Skyworks carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.15%. The company is anticipated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 2. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skyworks’ second-quarter earnings stands at $2.02 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. It is estimated to report revenues of $1.15 billion, which suggests a decrease of approximately 14% from the year-ago quarter.

Garmin is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +11.00% at present. Garmin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being a negative 7.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.00 per share, suggesting a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.11. Garmin’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decline 8.2% year over year to $1.08 billion.

Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +7.41%. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being -8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 13.8%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $57 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

