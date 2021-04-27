Tyler (TYL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Tyler Technologies TYL is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $288.27 million, calling for a 4.15% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the trailing four quarters, Tyler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed in the remaining two, the average surprise being 7.18%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Key Factors



Tyler’s first-quarter performance is likely to have continued being positively impacted by big-value deals in public safety during the first quarter of 2021.



However, revenues are likely to have continued being negatively impacted by COVID-induced economic and business disruptions.



Moreover, higher employee healthcare expenses are likely to have impacted Tyler’s operating margins negatively during the quarter under review.



Additionally, software licenses and services revenues are likely to have continued to be under pressure due to pandemic-induced delays in projects and longer sales cycles.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tyler has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 2.



Alphabet Inc. GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +3.71% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



